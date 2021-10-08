Invasive Asian hornet discovered in Ascot
An Asian hornet has been spotted in Berkshire, the first confirmed sighting of the invasive species in the UK since September last year.
The hornet, which poses a risk to honey bees, was spotted in Ascot, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
Identification of the insect, which is smaller than the European hornet, was confirmed by the National Bee Unit.
Beekeepers and members of the public are urged to report further sightings.
Defra's chief plant and bee health officer Nicola Spence said officers were "working at speed" to locate and investigate any nests in the area.
"By ensuring we are alerted to possible sightings as early as possible, we can take swift and effective action to stamp out the threat posed by Asian hornets," she added.
In September 2020, an Asian hornets' nest was found and destroyed near Gosport in Hampshire.
Anyone who thinks they have seen an Asian hornet should report it via the Asian Hornet Watch mobile app or the online report form.
