Thatcham layby rape: Man faces no further action
No further action is being taken against a man arrested following the rape of a woman in a layby.
The woman was attacked opposite the Mercure Hotel on the A4, opposite Cox's Lane near Thatcham, Berkshire, at about midnight on 16 August.
The man, arrested on suspicion of rape, had previously been released under investigation.
Thames Valley Police said the 28-year-old-man from Bracknell "has now been released with no further action".
Investigating officer Det Insp Alice Broad, said: "We continue to investigate this incident and continue to follow multiple lines of inquiry.
"The victim is being supported by specially trained officers and we are working with her to gather further information to assist us in investigating this concerning incident."
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward.
