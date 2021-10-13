Covid: Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust removes fake vaccine leaflets
- Published
A hospital trust has removed leaflets posted around its car parks which contain "incorrect information" about Covid-19 vaccines.
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust discovered the leaflets, designed to look like they were from Public Health England, on Tuesday.
The trust's chief executive Steve McManus said spreading the "inaccurate" information was "no way to show respect" to NHS staff and volunteers.
The leaflets have since been removed.
Mr McManus said the trust's "amazing staff" had cared for 2,300 patients with Covid, with more than 400 patients needing intensive care treatment.
Its intensive care unit tripled in size from its original 14-bed capacity in February, he added.
The trust recommends using the NHS website for "accurate and up-to-date information" on Covid vaccines.
1/2 It is worth noting that our amazing staff @RBNHSFT have cared for over 2300 patients to date with Covid, over 400 patients with Covid needed intensive care treatment, our ICU had to triple in size beyond its 14 bed capacity in February this year. https://t.co/HlOYc4ivRK— Steve McManus 💙 (@CEO_RoyalBerks) October 12, 2021
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- SCHOOLS: When will they reopen?
- COVID IN SCHOOL: What are the risks?
- VACCINE: When will I get the jab?
- LOCKDOWN LEARNING: What are the BBC's lockdown lessons?