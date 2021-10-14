Reading stabbings: Khairi Saadallah refused appeal against whole-life term
A terrorist who murdered three men in a Reading park has been denied permission to appeal his whole-life jail term.
Khairi Saadallah, 24, stabbed James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and 39-year-old Joe Ritchie-Bennett in June last year in Forbury Gardens.
He was sentenced in January after admitting to the murders and three attempted murders.
The Court of Appeal ruled there was "no substance" to Saadallah's criticisms towards the judge who sentenced him.
Mr Rossano Scamardella QC, representing Saadallah, had suggested the degree of premeditation and level of ideology did not reach the threshold for the whole-life order.
He told the court: "We say the judge erred in that respect."
But in his ruling, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett said: "We have concluded there is no substance in any of the criticisms made of the judge's conclusions. In those circumstances we refuse leave to appeal...
"We are satisfied that judge's approach can not be faulted and there is no basis for suggesting that the whole life order was wrong in principal or manifesting."
Passing sentence at the Old Bailey in London in January, judge Mr Justice Sweeney said it was a "ruthless and brutal" terror attack.
The court heard Islamic extremist Saadallah "executed" the men as an "act of religious jihad".
The judge added the victims "had no chance to react, let alone defend themselves".
He said he was sure the attack "involved a substantial degree of premeditation or planning" and was carried out "for the purpose of advancing a political, religious, or ideological cause".