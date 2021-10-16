M4 closed for weekend bridge and smart motorway work

Just a reminder that the #M4 EASTBOUND from J14 to J13 #WestBerks will be closed from 9pm tonight till 6am Mon 18 Oct for bridge work. Signed diversion via the A4.

** Please plan your journey in advance or find an alternative route where possible**

Info at https://t.co/H8yAiubbt8 pic.twitter.com/cf0eZzqRhx