Home Office boss faces trial over miscarriage case
- Published
A Home Office deputy director has appeared in court accused of obtaining poison to cause a woman's miscarriage.
Darren Burke, 42, was told he faced a three-day trial at Isleworth Crown Court on 25 April.
Judge Hannah Duncan said it was an "extremely serious case".
Mr Burke, from Windsor, previously denied charges of acquiring the medication mifepristone and attempting to administer it to a woman to procure a miscarriage on 4 December 2020.
Mifepristone is a steroid used to induce an abortion during the early part of pregnancy.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.