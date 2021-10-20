BBC News

Reading terraced house ravaged by fire

Published
Image caption, The terraced house in Oxford Road was severely damaged by the fire

A fire has ravaged a terraced house in a busy street.

The blaze at the property in Oxford Road, Reading, started at about 21:15 BST on Tuesday.

Royal Berkshire Fire Service said four fire engines and their crews attended the blaze. When they arrived the fire had spread to the ground, first and second floors of the property, it added.

The road was closed during the fire. The cause is not yet known.

Image source, Jamal Robertson
Image caption, A witness filmed Oxford Road filled with smoke
Image caption, Four fire engines and their crews attended the scene

