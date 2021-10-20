Pedestrian dies in crash with lorry in Slough
A pedestrian died when he was hit by a lorry, police have said.
The 38-year-old man was pushing a bicycle when the collision happened on Colnbrook Bypass, at the junction with Speedway Farm, in Slough, at about 19:40 BST on Tuesday.
The man, from Slough, died at the scene and his family is being supported, officers said. The lorry driver was uninjured.
Thames Valley Police has urged anyone who saw the crash to come forward.
