Lorry stuck in Wokingham sinkhole created by collapsed sewer
A lorry sent to repair a sewer had its wheels swallowed up by a sinkhole created by the collapsed drain.
The vehicle was carrying out "vital work to remove the risk of flooding" to nearby properties in Wokingham, Thames Water said in a statement.
The road was closed on Monday afternoon while Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the water company worked to free the tanker.
The vehicle was successfully released at about 17:00 GMT, said Thames Water.
Work on Elms Road to complete the repairs to the sewer network will continue "as planned for the next few weeks" with a new tanker, it added.
