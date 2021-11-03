Emma McArthur death: Murderer's 16-year sentence could increase
A man who was jailed for murdering a mother-of-two could have his sentence increased.
Emma McArthur, 43, died the day after she was stabbed in Crookham Hill in Thatcham, Berkshire, by Christopher Minards, who she knew, on 1 April.
Minards, 35, was jailed for at least 16 years and two months in September.
The solicitor general has referred Minards' sentence to the Court of Appeal as he agrees that it appears unduly lenient.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said: "The solicitor general was shocked by this case and wishes to express his sympathies to the family of Emma McArthur.
"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence."
A hearing to decide whether to increase the sentence is expected to take place on 9 December.
Minards, of no fixed address, admitted one count of murder and one count of a possession of a bladed article in a public place at Reading Crown Court in August.
