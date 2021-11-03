Reading stabbing: Further arrests in murder probe
Two more men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a residential street.
The victim, aged 22, died on Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday at about 22:40 GMT.
Thames Valley Police said it was treating it as a "targeted" attack.
A 29-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 23-year-old man from Wokingham has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The 23-year-old has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They both remain in custody.
It follows three arrests on suspicion of murder on Monday. An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-olds, who are all from Reading, remain in custody, police said.
