Reece Heffernan stabbing: Further arrest in murder probe
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a stabbing in a residential street.
Reece Heffernan, 22, died in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest.
An 18-year-old man from Wokingham was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Hamzah Ahmed, 18, of Reading, and a 17-year-old boy have previously been charged with the murder.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to his age, has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and possession of a bladed article.
Umer Arshad, 23, from Wokingham, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
They are scheduled to appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday.
Thames Valley Police said a 29-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, who were arrested on suspicion of murder, had since been released under investigation.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.