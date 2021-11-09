Soldier found dead in Windsor felt worthless, inquest hears
A soldier from Prince Harry's old regiment found hanged in his barracks had been repeatedly passed over for promotion after making a formal complaint, an inquest has heard.
L/Cpl Joel Robinson, 24, served with the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.
An inquest in Reading was told he spent the evening drinking with friends before his body was found at Combermere Barracks in Windsor on 25 March 2019.
His mother, Angela Robinson, said her son felt "worthless" before his death.
She said that despite three years of "glowing reports" suggesting he "must be promoted", he was instead given a posting he considered a "punishment".
"Promotion was very important to him," she told the court.
"I don't think he meant to take his life that night.
"I think he did that in that public place because he wanted to be helped."
'Lonely and depressed'
The inquest heard that in 2018, while on a posting in Germany, L/Cpl Robinson made a service complaint.
Mrs Robinson's barrister, Adam Payter, said he reported that he felt he was being bullied, harassed, victimised and humiliated, "leaving him lonely and depressed".
As a result of that complaint, L/Cpl Robinson "felt he was being overlooked," his mother said.
She said her son told her that he was being discouraged from carrying on with his service complaint.
"He told her he had been warned it would have an impact on his promotion prospects if he pursued it," Mr Payter said.
However, one of his superiors, Maj Richard Chambers, who has since left the Army, told the hearing: "The service complaint was never taken into consideration in terms of promotion."
The inquest is expected to last three days.
