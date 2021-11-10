Jordan Veira death: River teen's death ruled an accident
- Published
The death of a 15-year-old boy in the River Thames was an accident, an inquest has ruled.
The body of Jordan Veira, from Maidenhead, Berkshire, was recovered from the water at Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, on 31 May.
Senior coroner Heidi Connor said he got into difficulty when playing in the river with his friends and was "seen slipping under the water".
The cause of his death was drowning, she said.
The record of Thursday's inquest said that "despite search and rescue efforts by a number of emergency services and civilian organisations, it was not possible to rescue Jordan".
It added that "there was no evidence to suggest any third party involvement in his death, and the injuries he sustained were consistent with him having drowned and being in the water for a number of hours".
His parents Shaun and Sibongile Veira have called for more warning signs along the river in the Thames Valley.
In a tribute to their son they said: "Jordan was a charmer, fun-loving friend, loving son and person who cared about everything around him.
"We believe he would have wanted his death to lead to meaningful change in an area that has claimed the lives of so many other teenagers and will continue to do so until its dangers are addressed."
A woman's body was also recovered from the river at nearby Maidenhead on the same day.
Last June, two men died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the Thames near Cookham.
While in 2014, Kyreece Marshall, 13, died after swimming in an area between Marlow and Bourne End.
