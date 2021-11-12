Reece Heffernan stabbing: Fourth person charged with murder
A fourth person has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in a residential street.
Reece Heffernan, 22, was attacked in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on 31 October. A post-mortem found he died from a stab wound to the chest.
Carlos Daniel Capitao Mor Da Fonseca, 23, from Three Mile Cross, has been charged with murder, police confirmed.
He has also been charged with possessing a bladed article and perverting the course of justice.
He is due to appear at Reading Magistrates Court.
Three other men have previously been charged with murder.
An 18-year-old man from Reading arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender has been released on conditional bail.
An 18-year-old woman from Reading and a 21-year-old woman from Wokingham, both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have also been released.
