Townhill Park delays leave Southampton residents in limbo
Residents have been "left in limbo" by delays to an estate redevelopment, which have "devastated" a local school.
Southampton City Council has been urged to confirm a timescale and details of plans to build 665 new homes at Townhill Park.
It has been claimed that the delays have so far resulted in the loss of 102 pupils and three staff members at Townhill Infant School.
Some flats have already been demolished and others left vacant.
In 2019 school staff and residents called for a definite plan and timescale - which were released by the then Labour-controlled council in 2020.
However, the proposals are currently being reviewed by the new Conservative administration, that was elected in May in this year, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service, nine years after the plans were first revealed.
Speaking at a city council meeting, Steve Gibbs from Townhill Infant School, said: "The delays to this project have been devastating to our school. We have gone from 270 children to 168 children and had to loose three members of staff.
"Currently we are a bit in limbo because no-one would give us any definite timescales, we don't know when children would return and if the numbers keep going down we'll have to keep getting rid of staff."
Cllr Spiros Vassiliou, cabinet member for communities, culture and heritage, said he understood residents' frustration and said that the authority is in talks with developers.
Townhill Park resident Kim Ayling said: "I am going to be in limbo even longer. You say you understand but I don't think you do.
"I don't think you know the enormity of the decisions that you have to make on other people's behalf."
Cllr Vassiliou said further details could not yet be revealed, adding that "very high level" talks were ongoing.
Leader of the opposition, Cllr Satvir Kaur, said she was disappointed and told Cllr Vassiliou that it is "essential" to make the scheme a success.
The project was unveiled in 2012 and after delays due to the "complexity" of the site, the first 56 homes were completed in July 2019.
