Illegal racers targeted by speed watch groups in Bracknell
A speed watch campaign has been launched to catch out illegal racers and speeding drivers.
Following a trial, speed watch groups are being rolled out in Bracknell and across the Thames Valley.
Community speed watches involve neighbours using speed recording technology to monitor speeds. This data is then sent to police to act upon.
The specialist equipment will be available for community groups to hire.
The launch was attended by Matthew Barber, the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, Conservative Bracknell MP James Sunderland and local councillors.
Mr Barber has devised a loan scheme from which speed watch equipment can be hired.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Barber said: "I've set some money aside, I can buy in bulk, get them cheaper, then I will loan them out.
"Ultimately it's an investment that we can keep recycling.
"Generally speaking everyone has loved the process so far, it's gone down really well, so I'm keen to get involved with it."
Mr Sunderland added: "The reason that we're here is that Bracknell has a problem with anti-social driving, with traffic noise, and excessive speed.
"It's really important that we curb it and adopt a zero-tolerance approach."
Concerns about speeding and racing were voiced at a full council meeting in September.
