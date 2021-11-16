Slough doctor suspended over 'sexually motivated' Whatsapp messages
- Published
A GP who pursued a sexual relationship with a colleague and sent her with 215 Whatsapp messages has been suspended for six months.
Dr Mazhar Khan had an "impaired" fitness to practise by reason of misconduct, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled.
The tribunal found that his unwanted advances amounted to harassment and were "sexually motivated".
Fellow practitioners would find his actions "deplorable", it heard.
Dr Khan began working at Chapel Medical Centre in Slough in 2018, where he worked with the woman, who has not been named.
The tribunal heard he would send her flirtatious texts when her husband was working away, at a time when she would have been vulnerable.
They included him telling her she was "stunning" and "drop gorgeous". His texts also said, "dreamt about you last night" and "I miss you, sorry I can't be professional with you", the tribunal heard.
'Too intense'
The woman said he "became quite persistent and impulsive with the compliments both over text and in person".
She added: "He would acknowledge and understand he would be inappropriate, as I would be embarrassed and ignore him so he would apologise for it."
She said she became "very anxious, experienced palpitations and considered leaving her job," the tribunal heard.
In a statement, Dr Khan said: "I see that my messages will have made [her] feel uncomfortable and I should not have put her in that position after she clarified that our relationship was professional only… towards the end, my messaging was intense; too intense."
He said he did not foresee a sexual relationship but admitted being "very pushy". He resigned his position in April 2019.
The tribunal acknowledged he had demonstrated remorse. It said there were no concerns raised about his clinical competence, there was no sexual contact, and the messages were not sexually explicit.
Dr Khan was previously suspended for 12 months in 2014 for sexually motivated misconduct which involved the "crossing of professional boundaries".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.