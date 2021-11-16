Berkshire NHS staff could strike over reorganisation worries
NHS staff working across four Berkshire sites plan to strike at the end of the month after their jobs were transferred from a healthcare trust.
The GMB union said housekeeping, cleaning, catering and car parking staff plan to strike for five days from 29 November.
About 120 staff were transferred from Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust to NHS Property Services on 1 October.
NHS Property Services (NHSPS) said any strike action would be "unnecessary".
The union said it worries that NHSPS could change terms in a "planned reorganisation of the entire workforce" that could "break the current direct link" with "existing NHS pay rates".
Asia Allison, GMB's senior organiser, said: "Strike action is the last resort but stopping this change now will mean the threat to members' pay rates and their other terms and conditions for the future will remain secured."
About 50 members working at the King Edward VII, Wokingham, Upton and St Mark's Hospitals could go out on strike.
An NHSPS spokesperson said all frontline roles will be covered during any strike's duration should negotiations fail.
"As is standard procedure in similar transfers, job titles will be adapted to ensure they fit with titles used at NHS Property Services," they said.
"This does not impact pay and is done to ensure new colleagues feel part of our organisation from the outset and are able to access the career paths we have on offer."
