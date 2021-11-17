Girl, 7, sets up glass recycling service in Bracknell
- Published
A schoolgirl has set up a glass recycling collection service in bid to help save the planet.
Eloise had the idea after she learned about recycling in school and found out there was no council glass collection service in the Bracknell Forest area in Berkshire.
The seven-year-old and her parents now collect used bottles and jars from residents and recycle them.
Her father Matt, from Bracknell, said it was a "great idea".
He said: "Obviously it's her generation that are going to inherit the planet and the mess that we leave of it, so it was thrilling to see that at a young age she's taken that responsibility and really wants to make the world a better place.
"So we fully support her in that and will do whatever we need to help her."
Customers can pay for collections on her website Glass Girls, and Eloise and her parents collect them on Sundays from outside residents' homes.
The business also makes a donation of a share of profits to a chosen charity every month.
Currently Bracknell Forest Council, which covers towns including Bracknell, Ascot and Sandhurst, does not offer glass recycling collections.
