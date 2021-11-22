Bracknell underpass death: Police drop murder investigation
- Published
The death of a man found in an underpass with serious head injuries is no longer being treated as murder, police have confirmed.
Agapito de Sousa was discovered in a walkway beneath the Twin Bridges Roundabout in Bracknell on 25 April.
The 34-year-old, who lived in the town, died two days later in hospital.
Four men arrested in connection with the investigation have all been released with no further action to be taken, Thames Valley Police said.
The case has been passed to the coroner for a full inquest.
Det Supt Stuart Bosley said: "Our investigation into this tragic incident has been ongoing for several months, and we are now in a position to confirm that we are no longer treating this as a murder investigation."
He thanked people who had come forward with information and paid tribute to Mr de Sousa's family and friends "for their dignity and understanding while this was ongoing".
