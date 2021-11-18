Reading Prison: Donors could top up arts venue bid, says MP
- Published
A council bid to buy Reading Prison and turn it into an arts hub could be supported by mystery donors.
Writing to Justice Minister Dominic Rabb, Reading East MP Matt Rodda said a potential multimillion-pound offer could top up the council's £2.6m bid.
The MP and the council believe the site should be an arts and heritage centre due to its Oscar Wilde connection and royal history.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is assessing new bids to buy the prison.
In his letter, Mr Rodda said: "I'm writing to ask for your help to save Reading Gaol and turn it into an arts hub."
"There is significant support to redevelop the site and use it for the arts and heritage because of its connection to Oscar Wilde and because it is the burial place of King Henry I, whose tomb is believed to sit among the ruins of Reading Abbey beneath the gaol," the MP added.
The MoJ is looking at new bids to buy the derelict prison after developer Artisan Real Estate pulled out of plans to buy the prison last year.
Reading Borough Council was given a period of exclusivity for the site earlier this year, but the MoJ decided to keep the offer on the table while it considers other bids.
The council's plan includes a heritage centre celebrating its history and archaeology, a performance space, cinema, outdoor exhibitions, public spaces and housing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
Council leader Jason Brock said its bid had "widespread support" due to Reading Gaol's historical and cultural value, and that the monetary value of the bid has been verified by independent experts and remains on the table.
The campaign has received backing from famous actors including Kate Winslet, Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry.
