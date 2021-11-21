Boy seriously injured in Slough after being hit by car
A four-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a car in Slough.
The boy was struck by a black Toyota Hilux at the junction of Bath Road and Windmill Road about 16:25 GMT on Saturday.
He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford following the accident, where he remains.
The driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and has not been arrested.
Thames Valley Police asked anyone who saw the incident to get in touch with them.
