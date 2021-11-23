Christmas 2021: Car wrapped in 2,000 lights to tour England
An electric car has been wrapped in 2,000 Christmas lights and will tour England to raise money for charity.
Nicholas Martin, 32, from Bracknell, Berkshire, will travel in the Mini in a bid to raise £50,000 for the MS Trust, Duchenne UK and Alzheimer's Society.
The car will start its tour at The Lexicon Bracknell on Thursday.
It will also visit Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, Warwickshire, and will end its journey in Blackpool, Lancashire, on 19 December.
Mr Martin has been attaching festive lights to his car and driving it round his hometown each Christmas since 2017.
Last December, amid Covid-19 restrictions, he drove the mobile display to people's doorsteps as a way of replacing the usual switch-ons.
"I just knew last year I had an opportunity to cheer people up," he said.
Of this year's colour-changing spectacle, he added: "I can't wait to get out on the road to spread some festive Mini spirit and raise lots of money for the three charities."
Mr Martin, whose mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) six years ago, said the charities "mean a lot" to him.
