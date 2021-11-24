Wokingham Christmas market delayed over skate rink issues
- Published
A Christmas market has been delayed because a synthetic skating rink needs improvements to make it "better to skate on".
Wokingham Borough Council said it had "rethought" its plans following "teething problems" with its rink at Cantley Park in the town.
Skating boot blades will be sharpened and the surface of the synthetic ice will be improved, the authority said.
The market will open on 8 December, two weeks later than originally planned.
Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at the council, said: "We planned this event to bring some extra Christmas cheer to the people of the borough, and some things have not gone as well as expected.
"We are sorry for that and want to make sure that, when we do open the market, it is a great attraction for all."
He added: "We have also addressed the concerns raised by visitors to the rink, in particular, the treatment to the surface of the rink has been improved to make it better to skate on.
"As a first of its kind Christmas event for us, with a synthetic skate rink and 15 market huts, we believe this will create a festive feel after the tough year we have all had."
Refunds are being provided to sellers who already paid for a stall, and local traders will be offered huts free of charge.
The market will run until 23 December as part of what the council are calling a "shorter, but better event".
The council said following visitor feedback it would also add better lighting to the rink and deploy more experienced staff.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.