Reading stabbing: Woman in hospital and man arrested
- Published
An 18-year-old woman is in hospital after being stabbed in a Reading street.
Thames Valley Police officers were called to Wensley Road at about 14:05 GMT. A man has been arrested in connection with the attack.
The woman has been taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police believe the woman and her attacker are known to each other and an investigation is under way.
