BBC News

Queen's pantomime costumes displayed at Windsor Castle

Published
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Costumes worn by the Queen as a teenager have gone on display at Windsor Castle

The Queen's pantomime costumes have gone on display as part of an exhibition at Windsor Castle.

The outfits were made for a teenage Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret when they took part in war-time pantomimes.

It comes as a 20ft-high Christmas tree was installed in the castle's St George's Hall.

The Princesses' Pantomimes will be on display until 3 January 2022.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
Visitors can see intricate outfits from performances of Old Mother Red Riding Boots and Aladdin
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
The State Apartments have been dressed with Christmas trees, lights and garlands
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A 20ft-high tree has been installed in the grand St George's Hall
Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A figurine adorns the top of the Christmas tree

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

All pictures subject to copyright.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.