Royal Berkshire Hospital could move out of Reading, council plan says
- Published
The Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading could be relocated outside of the town, according to updated strategy plans.
Thames Valley Science Park in Shinfield has been identified as a possible new site for the hospital in Wokingham Borough Council's Local Plan update.
Other options being considered are moving it to Green Park in Whitley or keeping it where it is, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The government will have the final say on which plan to choose.
The hospital trust has previously said the current building requires £200m in maintenance work, as well as more clinical space.
It is one of 48 trusts that will receive government funding to rebuild or construct new hospitals by 2030.
Reading Borough Council leader Jason Brock said he would prefer the hospital to remain in Reading but supported the hospital trust in "exploring all possibilities".
"Only one of the myriad of possibilities involves the hospital's relocation, and the cost of such an option makes it unlikely," he said.
"The borough is clearly the most sensible location for the Royal Berks, although we do not currently endorse any particular option and reserve judgment until the process progresses."
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust has said it would spend the next 12 to 18 months looking at which option to support, and that construction would likely start in 2025 or 2026.
