Earley cars lifted for double yellow line-painting then fined
A council has apologised for issuing fines to cars after lifting them up to paint yellow lines underneath.
The double yellow lines were painted by contractors in Earley, Berkshire, on behalf of Wokingham Borough Council on Sunday.
One councillor said it was "like a trick has been played" on residents.
The local authority said it accepted the fines were "issued in error" and would be cancelled.
The contractors painted the new lines in Blackthorn Close at the request of residents, the council said.
But soon after the cars were lowered, the authority's parking enforcement contractors issued them with tickets.
Councillor Shirley Boyt, who said the council declined her offer to put notices on the cars warning about the upcoming works, described it as a "fiasco".
She said: "The council have said it was a coincidence, but I think someone tipped off the parking wardens.
"It's like a trick has been played on them.
"The residents can't believe what they've done."
She added in a nearby road contractors painted double yellow lines only for the road to be resurfaced two days later, erasing the new paint, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
A council spokesperson said cones should have been put out in advance of the works.
They said it was "an unfortunate coincidence" parking enforcement contractors were in the area shortly after the yellow lines were painted.
"We entirely accept they have been issued in error," they added.
"We are sorry this happened and want to apologise to everyone who has been affected."
