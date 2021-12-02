Murder arrest in Reading after man in 70s found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of man in his 70s was discovered.
The deceased was found inside a property in Elgar Road, Reading, at about 20:10 GMT on Wednesday.
A 37-year-old man, from Reading, has been held on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Thames Valley Police said it believes the arrested man was known to the deceased.
Det Ch Insp Andy Howard said: "Understandably, this incident will cause great concern in the local community.
"...but at this early stage of our investigation, we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public."
The force is is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage.
