Rough sleepers move into 'dream' modular homes in Reading
- Published
Rough sleepers have moved into new modular homes specially built to accommodate them.
The £2m temporary site in Caversham Road, Reading, will rehouse people who were found sleeping rough during the pandemic and put into B&Bs.
The site, which opened last week with 40 homes, provides on-site staff from homeless charity St Mungo's.
Reading Borough Council said it hopes it will help break the cycle of rough sleeping for the new residents.
They will also be encouraged to volunteer and get into work, as well as engage with services to address mental health and substance misuse issues.
New resident Jamie, aged 35 and who has lived on the streets in London and Reading for 20 years, described the site as "a dream for all homeless people".
He said: "My first night was lovely. I have heating I can control, a proper bed, a fridge. This is a dream for all homeless people...
"It was a weird feeling being inside after so long sleeping outside."
Reading Borough Council's lead for housing Ellie Emberson said: "This is an innovative way to tackle homelessness with new residents already sharing positive comments about the opportunity this presents them by getting off the street."
The project was financed with a £2.3m grant from the government.
Matt Rudd, regional head at St Mungo's, said: "The site is managed 24/7, with laundry facilities, a recycling area and some raised beds where we hope residents will fully utilise and grow their own vegetables.
"We have high hopes for the success of the Caversham Road site."
