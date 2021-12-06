Reading murder probe: David Allen's family pay tribute to 'hero'
- Published
The family of a 77-year-old man stabbed to death in Reading have paid tribute to their "hero".
David Allen was found fatally injured at a house in Elgar Road last Wednesday.
Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Mr Allen died as a result of shock and haemorrhage caused by a stab wound to his chest.
A 37-year-old local man, who police believe knew Mr Allen, was arrested last week on suspicion of murder.
Mr Allen's family said in a statement: "Our Dad, Grandad, Brother and Hero was tragically taken away from us too soon.
"Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear.
"Thank you for all the lovely support from all our family and friends."
Thames Valley Police has been asked to provide an update on whether the suspect remains in custody.