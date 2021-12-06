BBC News

M4: Overturned road sweeper causes delays at Newbury

Highways England said the motorway was not expected to be cleared until after 15:00 GMT

A section of the M4 was closed after a road sweeper crashed and overturned.

The motorway was fully shut westbound between junctions 13 for Chieveley/Newbury and 14 at Hungerford.

Highways England said recovery was under way and one lane has since reopened but motorists are being warned of severe congestion.

Thames Valley Police said the driver of the sweeper was injured in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Highways England said the motorway was not expected to be cleared until after 15:00 GMT.

