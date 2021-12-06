Beth Aspey sought escape from boyfriend before murder, jury hears
- Published
A woman sent a text message to a friend saying she needed an "escape route" from her violent boyfriend in the months before he killed her, a court has heard.
Beth Aspey, 34, was found dead at her flat in Laud Close, Reading, in April this year.
The prosecution said her boyfriend Ben Shand was likely to have hit her over the head with a hammer.
The 45-year-old denies murder at his trial at Reading Crown Court.
Opening the case, Sasha Wass QC told Reading Crown Court Miss Aspey had been the victim of a sustained assault in which she suffered "multiple blows to the head" and was likely "hit on the head with a hammer".
The court heard Miss Aspey had sent a text message to a friend in the months before her death claiming Mr Shand had beaten her up and she needed an "escape route".
In a text to another friend she said "god I want this guy out of my flat", and in a post on Facebook wrote "I want him gone".
Ms Wass said: "The prosecution's case is that the defendant killed Miss Aspey during the course of an argument fuelled by alcohol."
She added Miss Aspey's blood was found on the defendant's boxer shorts and there was "no scientific support for the suggesting an entirely different attacker was in the bathroom at the time of the attack".
The jury heard a post-mortem examination found Miss Aspey suffered several injuries to the face and body.
Mr Shand, of Crescent Road, Reading, denies he caused his girlfriend any injuries and states he is not responsible for her death.
The trial continues.
