Reading council submits bid for city status under Platinum Jubilee plans

Published
Reading Borough Council has submitted a bid for city status

Reading has submitted its bid for city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Berkshire town said its "compelling" bid was a "celebration of everything Reading".

As part of a jubilee competition, for the first time in 10 years towns are able to compete for city status.

Reading Borough Council said it hoped to use the status to boost opportunities for residents.

The 48 page document celebrates the town and its achievements

The 48 page document boasts about the town's heritage and culture, people and economy.

Councillor Jason Brock said: "The council is proud to submit this bid on behalf of Reading which we believe makes a compelling case for city status...

"Our powerful and resilient economy, our rich history, our unrivalled connectivity, our vibrant cultural and arts scene, our glorious diversity, our amazing voluntary sector and our strides towards zero carbon, all come together to create the unique blend which is Reading and which makes it such a great place to live, work and visit."

He added a successful bid would open up new opportunities for residents, providing new skills and training opportunities.

Other towns to have launched bids for city status include Swindon and Medway.

A final decision will be made by the government next year.

A previous bid to make Reading a city in 2012, as a part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, was unsuccessful.

Recommendations will be made to the Queen by Government ministers

