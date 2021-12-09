Reading murder probe: Man charged with killing David Allen
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 77-year-old man who was stabbed in the chest.
The body of David Allen was found at a house in Elgar Road, Reading, shortly after 20:00 GMT on 1 December.
Jacob Trussler, 37, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of murder, Thames Valley Police said.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court later.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.