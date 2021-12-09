Emma McArthur murder: Boyfriend's 16-year sentence upheld
A man's minimum jail sentence of 16 years and two months for murdering his girlfriend will not be increased, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
Christopher Minards stabbed Emma McArthur six times while she sat in her car in Thatcham, Berkshire, on 1 April.
The Attorney General argued the sentence he was given at Reading Crown Court in September was unduly lenient.
But the Court of Appeal found the sentencing judge had applied the law "carefully and logically".
The 11-year relationship between former Army medic Minards, 36, and Ms McArthur, 43, had become strained and they were living apart, the court heard.
The court was told Minards was carrying a bag containing a knife, bottles of petrol and a change of clothes when he went to visit mother-of-two Ms McArthur on the night of her death.
He later stabbed her so violently that the knife's blade broke into pieces, before calling 999 to admit his crime and attempting to perform resuscitation, the hearing was told.
The court heard Minards later claimed he had no recollection of the attack.
Lady Justice Nicola Davies said the aggravating features, such as the ferocity of the stabbing and the level of premeditation, had been considered "carefully and methodically" by the sentencing judge.
She said Minards' early guilty plea and his struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder after serving in Iraq, as well as other mental health problems, had also been taken into account.
Lady Justice Davies concluded the judge had "all the relevant considerations in mind" during sentencing and "did not fall into any error".
"We are conscious, as was the judge, what the tragic loss of Emma McArthur has meant to her children and to her parents," she added.
"We too are conscious that no sentence of this court will begin to compensate those who loved Emma for their considerable loss."
