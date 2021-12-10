Reece Heffernan stabbing: Two more charged over death
Two more people have been charged in connection with the death of a 22-year-old man on Halloween night.
Reece Heffernan was fatally stabbed in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on 31 October.
Damian Wozniak, 18, and Madison Henderson, 19, have both been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Police said Mr Wozniak had been remanded in custody.
He was due to attend Reading Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Ms Henderson is due to appear at the same court on 12 January.
They are both from Kings Road in Reading.
Four men have previously been charged with murder over the death, and a fifth man charged with perverting the course of justice.
