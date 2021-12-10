Newbury charity marathon walker, 105, collects MBE award
- Published
A 105-year-old woman who walked a marathon to raise money for charity has received her MBE award.
Ruth Saunders, from Newbury, Berkshire, was 104 when she completed 26.2 miles over a series of walks in November 2020, raising £50,000 for Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
She attended Windsor Castle and was given her award by Princess Anne.
Ms Saunders said she planned to celebrate with champagne after the "fantastic" ceremony.
She said she had initially been given the marathon challenge by her granddaughter and was inspired to complete it by Capt Sir Tom Moore.
"She laughed and said 'if I can run a marathon' - because she could - 'you can walk a marathon'," Ms Saunders said.
"And the gauntlet was thrown down. And so I did it."
She added the secret to her long life was exercise, lots of vegetables and limiting her alcohol and junk food intake.
Ms Saunders said she plans to undertake more walks in February when the weather may have improved.
It was her second visit to the royal residence - but the first for about 85 years.
She was a member of the Red Cross and aged 19 when she visited and was presented to Princess Mary, the daughter of King George V.
