Datchet accident: Motorcyclist in his 40s dies after collision
- Published
A motorcyclist in his 40s died after a collision in Datchet.
A black Yamaha motorcycle and a red Mini Cooper collided on London Road, near the junction of Montrose Avenue, at about 16:10 GMT on Sunday.
The man died at the scene, the people travelling in the Mini were not injured.
Thames Valley Police asked anyone who saw the accident to contact officers.
