One injured after lorry and motorcycle crash in Reading
- Published
A person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a lorry and a motorcyclist.
The collision happened between the two vehicles in King's Road, outside Reading College, in Reading, around 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said a patient was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital following the incident.
Road closures were put in place. Police have been approached for an update.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.