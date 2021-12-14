Beth Aspey death: Murder accused never hit girlfriend, court hears
- Published
A man accused of murdering his girlfriend has told jurors he had never been violent towards her and was left "devastated" by her death.
Prosecutors allege Ben Shand used a hammer to kill 34-year-old Beth Aspey at her flat in Reading on 30 April.
However, Mr Shand told Reading Crown Court he did not know how Ms Aspey came to suffer fatal head wounds in her bathroom, but that she had a history of being "clumsy".
The 45-year-old denies murder.
The couple had been on a "bender" in the days before Ms Aspey's death, drinking alcohol, taking drugs and staying awake all night, the court was told.
Mr Shand said they had discussed getting a kitten together and enjoyed a "good evening" at the property in Laud Close, before falling asleep.
He said he woke up at some point after 15:00 the following day, and discovered his girlfriend's body in the bathroom.
"I panicked," he told jurors.
"She had a bruised eye, she was obviously dead, obviously she'd been there for hours.
"It just appeared as if she'd been hit... and I was very aware I had an injured hand."
Mr Shand said he hurt his hand two days earlier when he punched a car in retaliation for the driver revving the engine as he and Ms Aspey crossed a road slowly.
The defendant said this was why he initially gave a false account of how he found her body.
He pretended to be locked out of the flat and sent texts to Ms Aspey to be let in, despite knowing she was already dead, the court was told.
'Clumsy'
He said he was aware this had been "wrong", and that he was "devastated" by Ms Aspey's death.
Asked whether he thought his girlfriend's death was caused by an accident, Mr Shand replied: "I had no idea what had happened to her but I was aware of how clumsy she was."
The court was previously told Ms Aspey had confided in friends that she did not want Mr Shand staying with her, and had been looking for an "escape route" from his violence.
Ms Shand said he had "absolutely never" hit his girlfriend, and added that she had "wanted" him at her flat.
The trial continues.
