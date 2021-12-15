BBC News

Reading fire: One dead and others unaccounted for in flats blaze

The blaze broke out overnight at a property off Grovelands Road, Reading

One person has died and several others remain unaccounted for following a fire at a block of flats.

The blaze broke out at flats in Rowe Court off Grovelands Road in Reading.

Thames Valley Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and murder and was in custody.

The force said it was setting up a dedicated phone line for relatives and friends. Surrounding roads have been closed and people are being asked to avoid the area.

It added the fire was not being treated as terrorism related.

Police said the fire was not being treated as terrorism related
Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, Thames Valley Police said: "If you have any concerns, for loved ones, please try and contact them in the first instance.

"A dedicated number is being set up for this, and details will follow very shortly."

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We are still at the scene of a significant incident in the Grovelands Road area of Reading.

"A number of fire appliances are attending and roads in the area are congested."

Posting on Twitter, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, Matthew Barber, said: "Tragic news that at least one person is believed to have died in the early hours of this morning in a fire at a block of flats in Grovelands Rd, Reading.

"Sadly others have been injured and some remain unaccounted for."

At the scene

By Andre Rhoden-Paul, BBC South

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to tackle the fire

As daylight broke, residents in the surrounding area woke up to the acrid smell of smoke in the air and a large convoy of emergency vehicles.

A wide cordon was placed across Grovelands Road.

But it was when you walked uphill in the surrounding roads that the extent of the damage was revealed.

The roof of the block of flats was gutted and charred, with beams showing and tiles missing - some dropping to the ground.

Firefighters several feet high in the air on an aerial ladder platform used hose reel jets to douse the property's upper floors.

A 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson and murder

