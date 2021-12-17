Reading fire: Residents in fatal flat fire offered support
- Published
Residents displaced by a fire which killed one person, with two still missing, will "be supported for as long as necessary", a council has said.
The blaze engulfed the building in Rowe Court, Reading, in the early hours of Wednesday.
A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson remains in police custody.
Seven residents are in emergency accommodation, with others staying with family or friends.
Twenty people are believed to have been unable to return to their homes.
Thames Valley Police said it did not anticipate any more survivors from the fire, despite "an extensive search".
The council said it was providing shopping vouchers "to cover basic needs including food, clothing and toiletries, as well as mobile phones to those who need them".
The authority has received "generous offers" to help those affected, and pointed to a dedicated webpage set up for financial donations.
Council leader Jason Brock said: "...the council has focused its resources on ensuring that those residents who had to leave their homes, and leave all their possessions behind, are well looked after and supported."
He added: "We are in direct contact with these residents about both their short and long-term needs, and that offer of help will remain in place for as long as necessary.
"As always, Reading residents have responded with warmth and generosity in the face of adversity."
Emergency services are currently assessing the structural damage to the building.
Mr Brock said investigators would remain at the scene "for some considerable time yet" and thanked them for their efforts in "extremely distressing circumstances".
An online book of condolence will be set up at a later stage.
Four people were treated in hospital while another seven received medical care from ambulance crews.
Although the cause of the fire is believed to be arson, its source has yet to be found.
