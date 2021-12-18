Reading flats fire: Hakeem Kigundu appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murder over a fire which engulfed a block of flats, killing one person.
Two others remain missing following the blaze inside the four-storey building in Rowe Court, Reading.
Hakeem Kigundu, formerly of Rowe Court, appeared before magistrates charged with murder "of a person unknown" and arson with intent to endanger life.
The 31-year-old has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.