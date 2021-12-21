Slough park attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was found stabbed in a park with his dog tied up next to him.
The victim, in his 30s, was found with a stab wound to his chest in Baylis Park, Slough, on Monday shortly before 01:00 GMT.
He also suffered injuries to his face and head, and is being treated in hospital, police said.
The arrested 26-year-old man, from Slough, remains in custody.
A 23-year-old man, from Amersham, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He also remain in custody.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Insp Emily Evans said: "A scene-watch is in place in Baylis Park, and there will be a visible and increased police presence in the area while this investigation continues."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.