Reading doctor who 'lied to patient's face' to be suspended
A hand surgeon who "lied to a patient's face" after he made a mistake in an operation will be suspended for nine months.
Zulfiquar Rahimtoola was working at a private hospital in Reading when he cut into the wrong side of a patient's arm in April 2019.
On being confronted with his mistake by the patient weeks later, he lied and said that incision had been intended.
A tribunal found his conduct would be seen as "deplorable" by other surgeons.
Mr Rahimtoola, who led the Royal Berkshire Hospital's hand surgery during the pandemic, was working at the private Circle Reading Hospital when the error happened.
He told colleagues that he would tell the patient of his mistake but did not.
A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing found he formed a "smoke screen" to avoid telling the truth.
It found him guilty of serious misconduct and said he "breached the fundamental relationship that exists between patient and doctor" and had "put his own interests" above the woman's.
But it found the risk of him repeating the error again is "extremely small" and that he is now "extremely careful" taking pre-operation checks.
He has undertaken several courses and counselling and now "has good insight into the effect of his dishonesty", the tribunal said.
His registration will be suspended for nine months. That is expected to start next month unless he appeals.
A spokesperson for Circle said: "We expect surgeons to follow the highest standards of professional conduct.
"As soon as a concern was raised about Mr Rahimtoola, we suspended him and referred the matter to the General Medical Council."
