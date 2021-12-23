Reading attempted murder probe over stab and substance attack
An attack in which a woman suffered stab wounds and had an unknown substance thrown over her is being treated as attempted murder by police.
The woman, aged in her 30s, was set upon by two men in a property in Foxhays Road, Whitley, Reading, last Friday at about 10:30 GMT.
She was taken to hospital but has since been discharged, police said.
A man, 33, from High Wycombe, was arrested in connection with the attack and has since been released on bail.
Police are yet to reveal what he was held on suspicion of.
The woman suffered stab wounds to her face and neck, while the substance thrown over her was "unknown", Thames Valley Police said.
The force is urging a couple who are thought to have walked through Foxhays Road on to Wentworth Avenue to contact them.
It has also appealed for witnesses and any drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
