Bradfield College to turn 14th Century church into study centre
- Published
A Grade II* listed 14th Century church will be transformed into a study centre for a public school.
Bradfield College bought the Church of St Andrew in the village from the Oxford Diocese last year.
The building will be converted into a library, seminar rooms, presentation space and refreshment area.
The plans, agreed by West Berkshire Council, include removing some grave headstones, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The church has been closely associated with the school since the mid-19th Century when founder and local parson, Thomas Stevens, expanded it with architect Sir George Gilbert Scott.
Bradfield College already has its own chapel, so retaining the church as a place of worship was not considered a viable option.
The plans include the addition of fans which will be hung from existing rafters and beams in the main part of the church to recirculate warm air back down to ground level to offset the leak-prone nature of the building.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.