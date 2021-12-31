New Year Honours: Maidenhead woman honoured for volunteering
A woman who organised volunteers to help people during lockdown has been recognised in the New Year Honours.
Lisa Hunter, of Maidenhead Bridge Rotary Club, has been awarded a British Empire Medal after mobilising the charity's response supporting households in the Berkshire town.
The 150 volunteers helped vulnerable people isolating with shopping and prescription collection.
She said she was "overwhelmed" to receive the honour.
Gold medal-winning Paralympic rower Oliver Stanhope was also among those from Berkshire recognised in the New Year Honours.
Mrs Hunter said: "When I opened the letter I don't think I could speak and I was shaking rather a lot - completely unexpected. Very honoured at the same time."
The self-employed marketing and events consultant was behind the club's response, which was launched when the country went into lockdown in March 2020 due to Covid-19.
Volunteers also walked dogs, posted mail and were available for phone chats with the elderly and clinically vulnerable people who were isolating.
The project helped 120 households in the area.
She said: "We know they really appreciated it, and some of our volunteers have actually made lifelong friends with the people they were helping.
"I know some have spent Christmas Day together."
Weekly food parcels were also delivered to 32 families with children who were missing out on free school meals due to schools being shut.
The mother-of-one added: "A massive thank you to all the volunteers who joined the project because without them it wouldn't have been possible."
Paralympic rower Oliver Stanhope, from Reading, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, has been made an MBE.
While Tokyo Paralympics bronze-medal winning Jeanette Chippington, from Maidenhead, has been made an OBE.
